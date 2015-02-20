Liquor Licensing Attorney & Policy
Sean O’Leary, the Irish Liquor Lawyer, represents clients in all facets of the liquor industry. He is a trusted source by clients and provides a diverse array of services. Mr. O’Leary was previously the Chief Legal Counsel of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, where he helped drafted regulations, statutes, and policies. In private practice he has become a trusted source for businesses in the direct to consumer (DTC) shipping industry.
- Navigating businesses through the liquor licensing process
- Successfully represented direct to consumer wine shipping companies before state agencies
- A trusted source on issues such as trade practices and constitutional liquor issues. A national speaker and writer on these issues
- Advocating for DTC shipping rights at the United States Supreme Court
Legal and Regulatory
About The Irish Liquor Lawyer, Sean O’Leary
Sean O’Leary, the Irish Liquor Lawyer, represents innovators in the liquor industry, lobbies on behalf of the wine and hospitality community,
and is actively involved in helping companies develop business models to meet complex regulatory schemes.
Mr. O’Leary played an important role in setting the direction and policy of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission. He acted as the policy liaison for the governor’s office and drafted regulations and statutes.
Bringing simple solutions to difficult problems in heavily regulated industries.
Sean’s knowledge of the law and process was superb. He communicated with me every step of the way and guided me to make informed decisions. The end result was very satisfactory
Sean navigated us through a very difficult legal process, and in doing so allowed us to expand our business and increase our revenue. Liquor laws are often times difficult to understand and that is why Sean is a valuable resource. Additionally, his national network of connections gets you to the right decision makers and gets things done.
We are pleased with the results and happy that we engaged him.
There are not a lot of blogs or publications that speak authoritatively on the legal aspects of the alcohol industry. It’s a complicated subject that is rife with ideological, partisan and self-serving perspectives. O’Leary is threading the needle here nicely and is a very welcome addition to the sources the industry can use to educate themselves on the state of alcohol law. Irish Liquor Lawyer is highly recommended.
Lobbying and Advocating
Mr. O’Leary acted as policy and legal advisor for Cocktails-For-Hope, in six weeks he helped start a grassroots effort that successfully lobbied the Illinois legislature to enact a major law change to allow retailers greater privileges. He drafted legislation and coordinated grass roots support for the movement.
Further, Mr. O’Leary lobbies on behalf of expanding and opening up the liquor industry to innovation. He has represented wine retailers that want to enhance direct to consumer opportunities.