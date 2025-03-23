There is a Gun N Roses song called “Pretty Tied Up”, and in the middle of the song comes a fascinating verse.

Once you made that money, it costs more now

It might cost a lot more than you’d think

I just found a million dollars that someone forgot

It’s days like this that push me over the brink

Although the lyrics written by Izzy Stradlin are very witty, they don’t become as humorous if the situation involves a government entity having issues accounting for funds, whether it is an antiquated system, corrupt employees, or sheer incompetence.

With 17 liquor control states, how a government runs its operations for alcohol is of paramount concern for its citizens.

In Virginia particularly, the ABC’s history of operating does not invoke confidence from the Commonwealth’s residents.

Everything from inventory management, to retail sales, to accountability to the public is in serious need of reforms that have yet to show up.

In 2024, the Virginia ABC admitted that roughly 31,000 bottles of alcohol with an estimated value of more than $1.6 million were stolen from their stores.[1]

To make matters worse allegations of widespread embezzlement at ABC stores lead to suspensions of four high ranking government officials.[2]

And whistleblower suits were filed, by two individuals who claim they were retaliated against for reporting $2.7 million in missing liquor inventory and improper payments stemming from the ABC’s former warehouse in Richmond.[3] Those suits have been settled and I can not speak to the credibility of the allegations.

But there seems to be a pattern here that has developed over time of millions of dollars going unaccounted for and showing up in the most embarrassing ways.

Reading this sad history takes me back to Izzy Stradlin’s lyrics.

I just found a million dollars that someone forgot

It’s days like this that push me over the brink

With public trust in government running under 25% according to the Pew Research Center, the ABC has its work cut out for it.

The residents of the Commonwealth deserve better, let’s hope the ABC straightens itself out and finds a solution quick. Because recent events certainly raise questions about whether control is being properly maintained.

[1] https://www.pilotonline.com/2024/10/26/strained-by-liquor-thefts-police-want-virginia-abc-to-take-over-investigating-crimes/?fbclid=IwY2xjawIPZiBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHYBKcqVUQb4E9K9Ar0wK3VpSuAvvGQZJ926xTIzB_t3OZPk-vDtLSHjtlg_aem_dFHz_36j1eLnzIe9jrmi5g

[2] https://virginiamercury.com/2023/06/07/questions-swirl-at-abc-over-store-thefts-and-high-ranking-officials-being-put-on-leave/

[3] https://virginiamercury.com/2024/02/16/second-virginia-abc-employee-files-whistleblower-lawsuit-against-authority/#:~:text=The%20pair%20allege%20they%20had,on%20Hermitage%20Road%20in%20Richmond.

Share this: Facebook

X

