The Sixth Circuit reversed and remanded a district court decision upholding Ohio’s discriminatory wine retailer shipping law and its law limiting Ohio residents from transporting wine into the state. As the Court stated “We thus hold the Direct Ship Restriction unconstitutional.”

The Sixth Circuit held that the district court’s focusing its Tennessee Wine analysis on the three-tier system as a whole and not whether the specific challenged provision was discriminatory was an error. The Sixth Circuit determined that the district court’s theory of protecting an “essential feature” of the three-tier system could not justify Ohio’s discriminatory law, as many states maintain a three-tier while still allowing in-state and out-of-state retailer shipping.

The opinion went through great lengths to demonstrate that the Tennessee Wine test of providing concrete evidence to demonstrate that the predominant effect of the law was to protect health and safety and not to discriminate was the preferred analysis. The Court was less than impressed with the state’s evidence and rejected theories that a physical presence was necessary and that not being able to purchase from the in-state wholesaler meant that the out-of-state retailer would obtain no positive redressability in this case. Additionally, the court not only went through the Tennessee Wine test on concrete evidence, but also emphasized that the state did not employ nondiscriminatory alternatives that could have addressed its concerns.

Standing

More than most cases, this case dealt with standing and redressability issues.

Ohio claimed that under ORC § 4303.35 that the out-of-state retailers would still be required to purchase its wine from sellers located in Ohio to participate in the market, i.e. as a retailer it would need to purchase from an Ohio wholesaler or manufacturer to sell at retail in the Ohio market.

The court found the argument unconvincing as the statute does not apply to out-of-state retailers, it applies to holders of an Ohio C-2 retailer permit, which is not available to a retailer without a physical presence in Ohio. Further Ohio has allowed some out-of-state retailers to ship under an S Permit before the law was repealed.

The Sixth Circuit concluded that “Because there is at least some remedy the district court could issue no matter how one interprets § 4303.35 and its relationship to the Direct Ship Restriction” Ohio’s standing arguments fail.”

Next the Court dealt with standing on transportation restrictions. Ohio claimed that if the Court enjoined the law allowing Ohio consumers to bring six bottles into the state, a total ban could occur which would leave the plaintiff’s injury undressed. The Court disagreed and stated that the law could be read to allow the consumer to bring 288 bottles of wine into the state matching the winery DTC statute and redressing the statute and that redressability is only an issue if the plaintiffs desired to strike down the statute as opposed to challenging its discriminatory features.

Constitutionality

The Plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of the direct shipping law, which allows in-state retailers the ability to ship to Ohio residents but denies this privilege to out-of-state retailers and transportation restrictions, which only permit Ohio residents to imported six bottles of wine into the state.

The Court used the framework from Tennessee Wine to judge the constitutionality of these questions. A discriminatory liquor law survives a challenge if “(1) it ‘can be justified as a public health or safety measure or on some other legitimate nonprotectionist ground,’ and (2) its ‘predominant effect’ is ‘the protection of public health or safety,’ rather than ‘protectionism.”‘

In its analysis, the Court held that there was little if any connection between the discriminatory restrictions and Ohio’s purported health and safety objectives and that the predominant effect of both restrictions is protectionism. Based on these grounds the Sixth Circuit found the Direct shipping and Transportation restrictions unconstitutional under the dormant Commerce Clause. In the district court case, the court determined that the restrictions were “essential components of Ohio’s three-tier system” of alcohol regulation and could not be “excised for review outside that context.” The court held that the restrictions were constitutional because they were essential to Ohio’s unquestionably legitimate three-tier system.

The Sixth Circuit found the district court erred in its essential feature framework, because the restrictions do not constitute essential components of the three-tier system. First, many states operate a three-tier system where in-state and out-of-state wine retailer shipping occurs. Second, transportation limits are not essential to the three-tier system “because they do nothing to help “separat[ e] producers,wholesalers, and retailers.”

Additionally, the Sixth Circuit called into question the authenticity of the three-tier system for wine, and hence called into question how something could be an essential feature of a system not intact. The Court specifically mentions shippers outside the three-tier system including out-of-state wineries and fulfillment houses and mentioned out-of-state retailers that are brand owners.

Based on these realities, the Sixth Circuit concluded that because Ohio does not maintain a three-tier system for wine, the restrictions cannot be essential for a system that does not exist for wine.

Direct Shipping Restrictions

Ohio attempted to justify its discrimination based on the importance of maintaining an in-state physically presence in order to perform on-site safety inspections, imposing price controls and taxes on wine and monitoring and curbing underage drinking.

The Sixth Circuit was not impressed and concluded that the evidence in the record did not support the state.

Physical presence

The Court concluded that the state’s evidence demonstrates that the physical presence requirement and the link to safety interests was weak. Mainly Ohio could not provide concrete evidence that out-of-state retailers shipping to Ohio residents brought about safety issues when in-state retailers and out-of-state wineries are allowed to ship wine into the state already.

Ohio was admonished by the Court for failing to utilize non-discriminatory alternatives to address safety concerns for shipping.

Price Controls and Taxation

Ohio presented no concrete evidence that out-of-state retailers would flood the market with cheap wine undermining the state’s goal of maintaining temperance.

Underage Drinking

“If there is a reason that Ohio can implement these controls for laws allowing direct shipping from wineries and in-state retailers, but not for out-of-state retailers, it has not explained what that reason is.”

Conclusion

With Ohio offering health and safety rationales that were questionable and unsupported by concrete evidence, the Sixth Circuit held that there is no way to conclude the predominant effect was to protect health and safety versus the law being protectionist. “It is thus clear that the predominant effect of this law is not to ensure the public health and safety, but rather to “deprive citizens of their right to have access to the markets of other States on equal terms,”

Transportation Restrictions

No arguments or evidence were put forward by the state that Transportation restrictions protect public health and safety, instead the restrictions were essential to Ohio’s three-tier system. The Court concluded that because the restriction was not essential to a three-tier system that did not exist for wine, the court would dismiss this theory and analyze whether the law served health and safety concerns.

Under Ohio law, a consumer can have 72 bottles of un-inspected wine sent to it each year, and bring six bottles into the state, if it is permissible to exercise these privileges, why would it be a safety concern to allow say 7 or 8 bottles to come into the state.

As the Court concluded, Because the record is virtually “devoid of any concrete evidence showing that the [Restriction] actually promotes public health or safety,” we conclude that the predominant effect of the law is not the protection of public health.”

Remedy

The Court remanded the remedy portion of the decision back to the district court with the instructions to fashion a remedy faithful to legislative intent of the Ohio legislature. But also noted that the remedy must comply with the Constitution.

Broader Implications

The decision represents one of the most significant post-Tennessee Wine appellate rulings involving retailer direct shipping. The opinion strongly reinforces that states may not rely on generalized invocations of the “three-tier system” to justify discriminatory alcohol regulations. Instead, courts must examine the specific challenged provisions and require concrete evidence demonstrating that their predominant effect is genuinely tied to public health and safety rather than economic protectionism.

The opinion may also have broader implications beyond retailer shipping. By questioning whether modern alcohol markets still operate as fully intact three-tier systems, the Sixth Circuit potentially opened the door to future legal challenges involving discriminatory features embedded within contemporary alcohol regulatory schemes.