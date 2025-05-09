Rarely do I post on non-liquor issues, but today is special as the Good Lord allowed me to live long enough to see a White Sox fan and a fellow south side born Chicagoan to become Pope!

It brings me back to Catholic Grammar School to the first Pope I had an affinity to Pope John Paul II. In Chicago there was unsurprisingly in my Catholic school a large contingent of Polish Catholics. Their homeland was under Soviet oppression at the time which was proceeded by the vile Nazi reign. Polish people also at the time faced vile jokes about their intelligence, which were unfair and rather ugly. Through the darkness of tyranny came a light in John Paul II. He became a great Pope and was instrumental in the fight against communism. He and the forces of good succeeded for the good of the Polish people in the face of evil.

I have no doubt that Leo XIV will provide a great reign that will make us proud to be a Catholic, an American, and a White Sox fan.

One last note, it is sad to hear of the passing of White Sox great Chet Lemon, my first favorite White Sox player. There is a saying that you should never meet your heroes. Meeting Chet Lemon was a great experience, he was a wonderful gentlemen and a great guy. RIP Chet, you will be missed.

