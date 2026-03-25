A recently released book by Gillian Garrett represents a meaningful advancement in the liquor regulatory space. Distilling Alcohol Law: Federal & California Unfair Trade Practices is a comprehensive and highly practical guide for attorneys, consultants, and industry professionals navigating the complex landscape of tied-house laws and trade practice regulations. With a particular focus on California and TTB trade practice rules and policies, the book fills a long-standing gap in accessible, high-quality secondary resources.

Early in my career practicing tax law, I benefited greatly from well-developed reference materials—whether it was CCH and RIA’s 50-state surveys or Walter Hellerstein’s leading treatises. These resources transformed what could otherwise be a dense and archaic area of law into something manageable and understandable.

When I was appointed head of legal at the Illinois Liquor Control Commission in 2016, I entered a similarly complex but far less developed field in terms of secondary guidance. While the subject matter was engaging, there was no equivalent body of user-friendly resources. I relied heavily on TTB materials and the Illinois Liquor Control Act, piecing together a working knowledge through primary sources alone.

Trade practice issues, in particular, proved especially challenging. The interplay between federal and state regulations is intricate, and developing a working understanding—especially while drafting new Illinois trade practice rules—required a significant investment of time and effort.

Looking back, I can say with certainty that a resource like this book would have dramatically accelerated that learning curve. Trade practice law is both expansive and nuanced, and even experienced practitioners benefit from having a reliable, easy-to-use reference to revisit key concepts.

This book succeeds in doing exactly that. It breaks down complex regulatory frameworks into clear, digestible explanations, while supporting its analysis with substantial legal authority. The inclusion of case law, administrative rulings, and state and federal policy guidance provides valuable context for interpreting otherwise vague or ambiguous standards.

Even as an experienced practitioner, I found myself learning new aspects of trade practice law—particularly from the California and federal perspectives. Given the contributions of Rob Tobiassen, former TTB General Counsel, and the former General Counsel of the California ABC, the depth and quality of the content are not surprising.

If traditional government materials are like old gas station road maps—accurate but time-consuming to interpret—this book is the equivalent of modern GPS: clear, efficient, and user-friendly.

Overall, this is an exceptionally well-executed resource that will serve the alcohol industry well. It is especially valuable for those new to the field, but even seasoned professionals will find it a worthwhile addition to their library. I look forward to seeing Gillian Garrett continue to build on this work in future publications.

Here is a link to the book:

https://www.gilliangarrettlaw.com/ebook-distilling-alcohol-law/