El Nacimiento Tequila earned medals at the world’s most prestigious spirits competition, The San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Earning Silver were El Nacimiento Anejo and Blanco and earning Bronze was El Nacimiento Reposado.

This is the first spirits competition that our portfolio was entered into since I took an ownership interest in the brand. Next time hoping for gold, but I am pretty proud to medal in the world’s most prestigious spirits competition.

Share this: Facebook

X

