Will the Real Oregon please stand up

News broke Friday that the Oregon Ethics Commission voted 7-1 to increase former director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Steve Marks fine from $500 to $1,500. All this stems from the allocation of Pappy Van Winkle bottles for himself and other privileged individuals.

By rejecting the initial fine and tripling it, the Ethics Commission sent a message that this behavior would not be tolerated and they would get tough on enforcement.

But in reality, what it shows is why people are so cynical about political appointees and the political process.

The Ethics Commission is appointed by the governor and most members are recommended by the legislature. The Executive Director is appointed by the Ethics Commission. Essentially, these are political appointees.

The Executive Director, Susan Myers claimed the Pappy Van Winkle scandal goes back more than three decades. I am not sure the Pappy Van Winkle high demand thing is three decades long, but let’s take her at her word.

Three decades of violations for a single event is systematic, and if you have evidence via investigation, then why isn’t this fully disclosed to the public and why not more sanctions of individuals. Steve Marks may be a remarkable employee, but I don’t think he did everything over a three-decade period.

What is concerning about this process is when political appointees are not disclosing their full investigation, especially when the employee involved in the allocation, claims he saved some bottles to allocate to legislators.

I call on Susan Myers, the Executive Director of the Ethics Commission, to provide evidence of wrong doing and lead a full investigation of systematic wrongdoing or step down from your position for either not fulfilling your legal obligations or not publicly telling the truth. You made the claim, now show your proof. As Clint from Dazed and Confused said, “don’t let your mouth write a check your butt can’t cash.”

The Steve Marks enhanced punishment is nothing more than a show trial to protect the guilty political class. By making an example out of Steve Marks they are trying to coverup what the real problem is.

Steve will not get vindication because he was wrong in his actions. But this is not about vindication, this should be about cleaning up the system and punishing violators.

So, I just ask, will the real Susan Myers stand up and do the right thing, or just resign and save us from the cynicism.

