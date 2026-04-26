Mississippi’s alcohol distribution system is breaking down in real time. Deliveries that once took two or three days are now taking five to six weeks. The state’s own wholesale arm has been slowed by software failures and operational delays, leaving retailers without the inventory they depend on to stay in business.

This is not a minor inconvenience. For many retailers, alcohol sales are a primary revenue driver. When shelves are empty, customers don’t wait—they go elsewhere, and if they are within a reasonable distance, usually to another state. And when that happens long enough, businesses fail.

Mississippi is a control state, meaning the government operates as the sole wholesaler for wine and spirits. Retailers are legally required to buy through that system. There is no alternative supplier. No backup channel. No workaround built into the law.

That creates a stark dilemma: comply with the law and risk going out of business, or obtain inventory from outside the system and risk losing your license.

Some retailers, facing that choice, have done what any rational business would do—they’ve crossed state lines, purchased inventory from functioning markets, and brought it back to meet customer demand. Economically, this is obvious. Legally, it is a violation.

So the question becomes unavoidable: will the state punish retailers for solving a problem the state itself created?

That is not just a policy question—it is a legitimacy question. A regulatory system that prohibits alternatives assumes it can perform its core function. When it cannot, and when it still penalizes those who adapt, it ceases to operate as a system of order and begins to look like a system of constraint for its own sake.

This is not unique to Mississippi. Consumers and retailers across the country encounter the same structural failure in different forms—products unavailable not because they don’t exist, but because the system refuses or fails to deliver them. During COVID they were replaying Tom Seaver’s 300 victory. As a White Sox fan, I wanted a wine from Seaver Vineyards to celebrate the occasion. Unfortunately, at this time, no retailer in Illinois maintained the product.

No one should be held hostage to a distribution model that cannot meet demand. And no state should be comfortable enforcing rules that require businesses to fail in order to remain compliant and for consumer to be shortchanged.

If the three-tier system is going to remain the law, it must also remain functional. If it cannot do that, then the question is no longer whether retailers are justified in working around it—the question is why they are not allowed to.