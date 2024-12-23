The holidays and for me personally, Christmas, are about spreading goodwill. So today I want to cover two alcohol brands that are produced for a great cause.

With violence against women becoming a problem in our society, we need groups such as the Biletnikoff Foundation to play a vital role. Oakland Raider great Fred Biletnikoff, founder of the Biletnikoff Foundation, started a wine brand, Biletnikoff Wines, where a portion of the proceeds goes to Tracey’s Place of Hope, which is a residential program for adolescent girls in crisis with mental health and substance abuse problems.

Mr. Biletnikoff took a personal tragedy, the violent death of his daughter by her boyfriend, and turned it into positive change. He is helping at risk young women, so they could have the opportunity to survive a tough situation and have a second chance at life. Many of the young women in these situations probably come from abusive backgrounds or have found themselves in a bad position. Organizations like the Biletnikoff Foundation provide them the help they need.

Consider their products for your holiday celebration, https://biletnikoffwines.com/

Birra Nursia is a beer brewed by Monks from Norcia, Italy. Norcia is the birthplace of Saint Benedict and monks follow his Benedictine traditions set down centuries ago.

Tragically, in 2016 the region where Norcia is located suffered a great catastrophe. A 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the region and damaged the Basilica of San Benedetto that had been standing since the 14th Century. It is miraculous that the Basilica survived as many homes in town became uninhabitable. But the earthquake did not spare the Monks, as their centuries old monastery was damaged and needed rebuilding. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iY_5KXOOWYM

To support themselves and to rebuild, the Monks brew Birra Nursia. The beer’s popularity in Europe inspired the Monks to bring it to America.

American consumers can do their part to help the Monks and purchase Birra Nursia.

This beer is not only about the Monks, but about the people from the Italian region of Umbria. Many people in the region’s houses were destroyed and inhabitable. The Monks by rebuilding want to inspire the community around them to rebuild their own homes and lives.

Consider this high quality and great beer for your holiday celebrations.

https://birranursia.com/purchase/

