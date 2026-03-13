I am honored to be in Wine Spectator discussing the U.S. Supreme Court cert petition filed challenging the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Day v. Henry.

The Supreme Court should grant cert in this case as the circuits have muddled the case and there is no clear standard which applies. As the Wine Spectator piece states.

“I think it’s raining in confusion right here,” said O’Leary.

https://www.winespectator.com/articles/supreme-court-considers-arizona-direct-shipping-challenge