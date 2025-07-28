Provi and RNDC reached a resolution in their multi-year fight over a lawsuit filed by Provi against RNDC. Provi claimed that RNDC’s actions excluding Provi from the marketplace constituted violations of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.

Under the agreement Provi and RNDC agreed to an integration allowing retailers to place orders through Provi’s platform. Retailers will now be able access RNDC’s portfolio via Provi.

This represents a great victory for Provi who in 2022 took on the two largest liquor wholesalers in the country RNDC and Southern Glazer and sued them both for violations of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act amongst other claims.

Generally, in wholesaler related lawsuits, the wholesalers with deeper pockets and greater resources overwhelm opponents, even when those opponents have a strong case.

But in this situation, Provi had a great legal team and the resources to fight. Even with a strong hand to play, Provi had to wait three years for an agreement.

It is a great day for free markets when a business that tried so hard to exclude another business from the marketplace changes its modus operandi from market exclusion to market inclusion.

